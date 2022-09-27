How RBI repo rate hike will impact your money

India’s central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to raise interest rates again. After a small jump in May by 40 basis points, RBI hiked the interest rate by another 50 basis in its bid to fight inflation in August. According to a Reuters poll, there is a wide consensus that the RBI will raise rates at the September 30 meeting. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.

