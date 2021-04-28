How ready are states for the vaccine race?8 min read . 10:25 PM IST
As vaccinations open up for all adults, states are saddled with a difficult task in the days ahead. Are they prepared?
As the deadly second wave of the covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across India, it has become all the more critical to increase both the pace and the coverage of vaccination. Even with the Centre liberalizing the covid-19 vaccine policy and allowing state governments and private hospitals to deal directly with private vaccine manufacturers, there remain huge questions on India’s ability to vaccinate its entire adult population speedily.
While every Indian above the age of 18 becomes eligible to receive a vaccine dose on 1 May, a host of issues remain to be resolved before India begins the fourth—and most crucial—leg of its mammoth vaccination exercise.
