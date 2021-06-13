How rental bonds can help to end trust deficit between landlords and tenants

Rental Bonds provides the landlords with credit-verified and assessed tenants backed by an institutional guarantee and hence can help address the issue of lack of trust between landlords and tenants. The bond addresses the concerns of both parties at a nominal cost and eliminates the need for payment of bulky security deposits. There is a robust process of verifying the tenants before issuing a bond on their behalf. Rental bond has the potential to further institutionalize the renting business in India thereby reducing the high number of vacant residential units across major cities.