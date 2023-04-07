How revision in domestic gas pricing will reduce CNG and PNG prices- Explained3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:44 AM IST
- The move can bring some relief for consumers as the rates of both CNG and PNG jumped 80% in the last year after a sudden spike in international markets
A day after revising the domestic gas pricing guidelines, the Union Cabinet on Thursday imposed a cap or ceiling price which can help to reduce prices of CNG and piped cooking gas prices (PNG) by up to 10%. The move can bring some relief for consumers as the rates of both CNG and PNG jumped 80% in the previous few months after a sudden spike in international markets.
