How rice is caught between a deluge and a deficit10 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Climate uncertainty can roil both paddy farmers and rice consumers, placing governments in a tight spot
KARNAL/AMBALA/NEW DELHI : You were so thirsty that you came here to get drowned. We warned you, but you did not listen," quipped the residents of Nabiabad. The pun was directed at Tejraj Singh, a farmer in his mid-50s, who relocated to Nabiabad in 2019. Singh chose the tiny village, close to river Yamuna in Haryana’s Karnal, for a reason. The land was extremely fertile and water was in abundance. His former village in Sonipat district, some 80 kms away, was parched in comparison.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×