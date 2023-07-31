How rice is caught between a deluge and a deficit

“We are walking blind into a crisis, overlooking the toll that forest degradation and large infrastructure projects— hydropower, highways, and hotels—are taking on the fragile Himalayan region. We are not assessing the carrying capacity of rivers, which is why floods are taking us by surprise. IMD’s weather forecasts are not actionable and we need better predictions on hydrological lines (like how much water a river might be carrying into downstream areas following heavy rains)," said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator at the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, a research and advocacy group.