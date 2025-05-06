Subscribe

How rich are Supreme Court judges in India? Inside assets, investments of CJI Sanjiv Khanna, other SC judges

Of the 33 Supreme Court judges, 21 have put the details of their assets and investments in the public domain. How rich are they?

Akriti Anand
Updated6 May 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Sanjiv Khanna recommends Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, on Wednesday.(ANI)

The assets of 21 Supreme Court judges were made public on Monday, May 5. The statements uploaded on the Supreme Court website reveal details of the movable and immovable properties owned by the judges. They also include information about the total investments made by judges in shares, mutual funds, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and more.

In a bid to enhance transparency, the Supreme Court had on Monday uploaded statements of assets of judges on its website, following a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain. Of the 33 judges, 21 have put the details of their assets in the public domain.

How rich are Supreme Court judges?

Here are details of assets revealed by five of 21 judges. The information mentioned below includes only assets declared under "self/joint family" and excludes details under "spouse/joint family".

1. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India

Outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has a total investment of 3.4 crore. Here's a break-up of his investments:

(i) Fixed Deposits and Bank Accounts 55,75,000/- (approx.)
(ii) PPF 1,06,86,000/- (approx.) (Account opened in the year 1989)
(iii) GPF [General Provident Fund] 1,77,89,000/- (approx.)
(iv) LIC Money Back Policyyearly premium 29,625/-
(v) Shares 14,000/-

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has a three-bedroom DDA flat in south Delhi and a four-bedroom apartment measuring 2,446 square feet in the Commonwealth Games Village. He owns 250 grams of gold, 2 Kg of Silver (mostly inherited/gifted on occasions). He also owns a Maruti car (Swift).

2. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

CJI-designate Justice BR Gavai has more than 19.63 lakh in the bank, a house in Maharashtra's Amravati inherited from his deceased father, apartments in Mumbai's Bandra and Delhi's Defence Colony, and agricultural lands in Amravati and Nagpur.

BR Gavai has a total investment of 42 lakh and movable properties worth 80 lakh. Gavai's spouse has jewellery worth 29.70 lakh and a cash deposit of 61,320. Justice Gavai will take over as CJI on May 14.

Investments
Share of Nyay Sagar Co-op Society, Mumbai 1,000/-
Other 31,315/-
PPF 6,59,692/-
GPF 35,86,736/-
Movable Property
Gold Ornaments and Jewellery 5,25,859/-
Cash 61,320/-
Bank Account Balance 19,63,584/-
Other Advance 54,86,841/-
Liabilities
Security Deposit of Mumbai Flat 7,00,000/-
Advance Rent (Delhi Flat) 17,32,500/-
Bhushan Gavai (HUF) 1,07,50,837/

3. Justice Abhay S Oka

Justice Abhay S. Oka, who is to retire on May 24, owns a residential flat and a premise on the third Floor of a building on Ram Maruti Road in Thane, Maharashtra. He also has an undivided share in agricultural land in Thane, and a fixed deposit worth 21.76 lakh and savings worth 9.10 lakh.

Justice Abhay S Oka has a total investment of 1.3 crore.

Investments
1. PPF 92,35,645
2. Fixed Deposit 21,76,000
3. Savings Bank 9,10,000
4. Mutual Funds 8,20,000
5. Shares of companies 4,75,000
6. Shares of Co-op Banks 1,02,400
7. LIC Policy 1,00,000
Movable Property
1. Gold Jewellery200 Gms
2. CarsMaruti Baleno
Liabilities
1. Car Loan 5,10,661
4. Justice Sanjay Karol

Justice Sanjay Karol owns a flat in Delhi's Defence Colony, along with proportionate share in land underneath it with terrace rights – (presently given on lease). He has a considerable share in ancestral properties located in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

As per his document, Justice Sanjay Karol has 13,31,990 ( 13 lakh) in his savings bank account and GPF amounting to 61,19,074. He has "very few shares in listed companies," the document shared by the Supreme Court read.

Meanwhile, the documents revealed that his spouse possessed between 50 grams and 700 grams of gold in the form of chains, earring, and bangles. At the same time, Sanjay Karol said he had 4.5 kg of silver articles for pooja in his name.

5. Justice KV Viswanathan

Justice KV Viswanathan, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 19, owns two builder floors and has joint ownership in one with his spouse. All these floors are located in New Delhi. He had also purchased an apartment in Race Course Road, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), in 2019. He inherited 50 percent of fathers estate.

He said he has investment of over 120 crore. Justice Viswanathan has also declared income tax details from the period 2010-11 to 2024-25 over 91.47 crore.

Investments
Shares/Mutual funds/Insurance Policies 1,20,96,90,918 (approx.)
Under LRS Scheme of Reserve Bank of India (in USD)5,00,000
Movable Property
Jewellery/Vehicles/Other assets JewelleryApprox 250 gms (includes gifts received)
CarToyota Hybrid Camry (Bought in 2017); Toyota Altis (Bought in 2017)

First Published:6 May 2025, 02:48 PM IST
