How rich are Supreme Court judges in India? Inside assets, investments of CJI Sanjiv Khanna, other SC judges

The assets of 21 Supreme Court judges were made public on Monday, May 5. The statements uploaded on the Supreme Court website reveal details of the movable and immovable properties owned by the judges. They also include information about the total investments made by judges in shares, mutual funds, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and more.

In a bid to enhance transparency, the Supreme Court had on Monday uploaded statements of assets of judges on its website, following a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain. Of the 33 judges, 21 have put the details of their assets in the public domain.

How rich are Supreme Court judges? Here are details of assets revealed by five of 21 judges. The information mentioned below includes only assets declared under "self/joint family" and excludes details under "spouse/joint family".

1. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India Outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has a total investment of ₹3.4 crore. Here's a break-up of his investments:

(i) Fixed Deposits and Bank Accounts ₹ 55,75,000/- (approx.) (ii) PPF ₹ 1,06,86,000/- (approx.) (Account opened in the year 1989) (iii) GPF [General Provident Fund] ₹ 1,77,89,000/- (approx.) (iv) LIC Money Back Policy yearly premium ₹ 29,625/- (v) Shares ₹ 14,000/-

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has a three-bedroom DDA flat in south Delhi and a four-bedroom apartment measuring 2,446 square feet in the Commonwealth Games Village. He owns 250 grams of gold, 2 Kg of Silver (mostly inherited/gifted on occasions). He also owns a Maruti car (Swift).

2. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai CJI-designate Justice BR Gavai has more than ₹19.63 lakh in the bank, a house in Maharashtra's Amravati inherited from his deceased father, apartments in Mumbai's Bandra and Delhi's Defence Colony, and agricultural lands in Amravati and Nagpur.

BR Gavai has a total investment of ₹42 lakh and movable properties worth ₹80 lakh. Gavai's spouse has jewellery worth ₹29.70 lakh and a cash deposit of ₹61,320. Justice Gavai will take over as CJI on May 14.

Investments Share of Nyay Sagar Co-op Society, Mumbai ₹ 1,000/- Other ₹ 31,315/- PPF ₹ 6,59,692/- GPF ₹ 35,86,736/- Movable Property Gold Ornaments and Jewellery ₹ 5,25,859/- Cash ₹ 61,320/- Bank Account Balance ₹ 19,63,584/- Other Advance ₹ 54,86,841/- Liabilities Security Deposit of Mumbai Flat ₹ 7,00,000/- Advance Rent (Delhi Flat) ₹ 17,32,500/- Bhushan Gavai (HUF) ₹ 1,07,50,837/

3. Justice Abhay S Oka Justice Abhay S. Oka, who is to retire on May 24, owns a residential flat and a premise on the third Floor of a building on Ram Maruti Road in Thane, Maharashtra. He also has an undivided share in agricultural land in Thane, and a fixed deposit worth ₹21.76 lakh and savings worth ₹9.10 lakh. Advertisement

Justice Abhay S Oka has a total investment of ₹1.3 crore.

Investments 1. PPF ₹ 92,35,645 2. Fixed Deposit ₹ 21,76,000 3. Savings Bank ₹ 9,10,000 4. Mutual Funds ₹ 8,20,000 5. Shares of companies ₹ 4,75,000 6. Shares of Co-op Banks ₹ 1,02,400 7. LIC Policy ₹ 1,00,000 Movable Property 1. Gold Jewellery 200 Gms 2. Cars Maruti Baleno Liabilities 1. Car Loan ₹ 5,10,661

4. Justice Sanjay Karol Justice Sanjay Karol owns a flat in Delhi's Defence Colony, along with proportionate share in land underneath it with terrace rights – (presently given on lease). He has a considerable share in ancestral properties located in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

As per his document, Justice Sanjay Karol has ₹13,31,990 ( ₹13 lakh) in his savings bank account and GPF amounting to ₹61,19,074. He has "very few shares in listed companies," the document shared by the Supreme Court read.

Meanwhile, the documents revealed that his spouse possessed between 50 grams and 700 grams of gold in the form of chains, earring, and bangles. At the same time, Sanjay Karol said he had 4.5 kg of silver articles for pooja in his name.

5. Justice KV Viswanathan Justice KV Viswanathan, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 19, owns two builder floors and has joint ownership in one with his spouse. All these floors are located in New Delhi. He had also purchased an apartment in Race Course Road, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), in 2019. He inherited 50 percent of fathers estate.

He said he has investment of over ₹120 crore. Justice Viswanathan has also declared income tax details from the period 2010-11 to 2024-25 over ₹91.47 crore.