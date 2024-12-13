Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 has already broken multiple box office records, including opening to a record breaking ₹282.9 crore and becoming the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark, within just 7 days.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun charged around ₹300 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema at the moment. However, acting isn’t his only source of income. Allu Arjun is also a savvy investor and entrepreneur. Plus, he hails from a family with a net worth of ₹6,000 crore!

Here's a look at exactly how rich he is In 2023, he launched a multiplex named AAA in Hyderabad and later plans to turn it to a multiplex chain. A year before he open a production house is Allu Studio. Meawhile in 2020 he ventured into the OTT space and backed a platformed name AHA, which was cofounded by his father prominent film producer Allu Aravind. Also he owns Hylife Brewing Company, which is a party hospot in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. It was started in 2016.

Allu Arjun is also well know for his luxurious lifestyle. He stays with his family in a sprawling 8000 sq feet bunglow in Jubilee Hills, which is approximately worth ₹1000 crore. Apart from this, he owns a private jet, several high-value properties.

All you need to know about Allu Arjun's family Born on April 8, 1982, in Chennai, he is the son of prominent film producer Allu Aravind. His grandfather was well-known comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, who starred in over 1,000 films.

He is related to another current star of Telugu cinema -- Ram Charan, the son of his aunt Surekha and megastar Chiranjeevi.

Allu Arjun started out as a child artist with Chiranjeevi's "Vijetha" in 1985. In 2003, he debuted as a male lead with "Gangotri".

Sukumar, the man behind "Pushpa" franchise, gave Arjun his first hit with "Arya". The film catapulted the actor to stardom. He followed it with commercially successful titles such as "Bunny" (2005), "Desamuduru" (2007), "Arya 2" (2009), "Vedam" (2010), "Iddarammayilatho" (2013) and "Yevadu" (2014).