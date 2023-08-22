How rising onion prices may hurt PM Modi's govt more than tomatoes | Explainer3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
PM Modi faces challenge of rising food inflation with skyrocketing onion prices. Onions crucial to Indian diets and historically linked to downfall of governments. Stable food prices crucial for Modi's re-election bid.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently expressed confidence about returning to power for the third time during the 76th Independence Day speech, is facing a big challenge pertaining to a steady rise in food inflation, as per the economists.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message