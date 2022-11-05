How rupee may move against dollar in November?

Indian currency ended the week on a flat note and stood around 82.44 against the dollar on Friday. In October, the rupee depreciated by 1.55% against the American currency. So far, in the current year, the rupee has weakened significantly by more than 10% against the dollar due to macroeconomic conditions and the greenback which escalated to reach about 2-decades highs. This would be the local unit's biggest losing streak in about four decades. With November month kicked started, the rupee is expected to range between 81.25 to 83.25 levels against the dollar. However, the next month may see the rupee weakening to a record low and breaching the 84-mark.

