New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has issued fresh guidelines for administering Covid-19 jabs. It said that pregnancy does not increase the risk of Covid infection . "Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease, but their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetus too. It is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring Covid-19, including taking vaccination against Covid-19. It is therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take Covid-19 vaccines," the health ministry said.

Recovery rate of a pregnant woman

If a pregnant woman gets infected with the virus, the ministry said that although most (>90 per cent) infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation, rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few.

Who are at an increased risk?

Symptomatic pregnant women appear to be at an increased risk of severe disease and death. In case of severe disease, like all other patients, pregnant women shall also need hospitalization. Pregnant women with underlying medical conditions e.g, high blood pressure, obesity, age over 35 years are at a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. Women older than 35 years of age, obese women, having a pre-existing illness such as diabetes or high blood pressure, having a history of clotting in the limbs are at a higher risk of developing complications after COVID-19 infection.

Side-effects of the vaccine on pregnant women

The ministry informed that the COVID-19 vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19 illness/disease. Like any medicine, a vaccine may have side effects which are normally mild. After getting the vaccine injection, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for 1-3 days. The long-term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child are not established yet. Very rarely (one in 1-5 lakh persons), pregnant women may experience some of the following symptoms within 20 days after getting the COVID-19 vaccination which may require immediate attention.

Registration on Co-Win portal

Union Ministry advised all pregnant women to register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or get themselves registered on-site at the COVID-19 vaccination centre. The process of registration for pregnant women remains the same as of the general population and as per the latest guidance provided by the Union Health Ministry from time to time.

