How safe are Covid vaccines for pregnant women? Read govt's fresh guidelines

The ministry informed that the COVID-19 vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19 illness/disease. Like any medicine, a vaccine may have side effects which are normally mild. After getting the vaccine injection, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for 1-3 days. The long-term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child are not established yet. Very rarely (one in 1-5 lakh persons), pregnant women may experience some of the following symptoms within 20 days after getting the COVID-19 vaccination which may require immediate attention.

