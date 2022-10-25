How safe is vaping, e-cigarettes compared to regular smoking? Check here

Sharing similar views, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's Lung Transplant Director, Dr Sandeep Attawar, said, “Flavouring agents have been shown to have disastrous effects on lung cells and structure especially sweet and cinnamon flavours. Then flavours such as cherry and sweet flavoured e-cigarettes have chemicals that have major impact on lung function. Hence although information on impact of vaping on lung function is still emerging but what can be concluded that there are toxic chemicals in e-cigarettes which leads to unhealthy lungs and decline in lung function (more than normal) and chronic respiratory symptoms are observed with its regular use. Long term studies about the risk of lung cancer with vaping are lacking and this area is yet to be researched."