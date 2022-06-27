How salary, working hours, PF contribution could change under new labour code

From working hours to in-hand salary, several aspects concerning employment and work culture are expected to change if the new labour codes are implemented. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has finalised rules under the four labour codes paving the way for making reforms a reality by notifying those for implementation soon. The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions (OSH) have already been notified after getting the President's assent. But for implementing these four codes, the rules need to be notified.

