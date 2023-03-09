Neena Gupta expressed her grief on Thursday over the loss of her dear friend and co-star Satish Kaushik, who appeared alongside her in the film ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.'

The actress shared an emotional video on her Instagram handle in which she can be heard saying, “Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika."

Rough translation goes like, “I woke up with very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often or not. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika."

Neena Gupta took to social media to pay tribute to her friend and co-star Satish Kaushik, who recently passed away. She shared a video of them together and captioned it "Goodbye Kaushikan."

In her autobiography "Sach Kahun Toh", Neena Gupta had revealed that Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba and said they could pretend the child was his if it was born with dark skin

Satish Kaushik had explained in a 2021 interview why he had offered to marry Neena Gupta. Neena had gotten pregnant while she was dating former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards in the 1980s. She raised their daughter Masaba, who was born on November 2, 1989, as a single mother.

Fans and fellow actors expressed their condolences in the comments section, with many highlighting Kaushik's talent and the loss to the industry.

Kaushik was last seen in the film Emergency.

The veteran actor and filmmaker paassed away at the age of 66 in the early hours of Thursday morning. The actor was rushed to the Fortis Hopsital in Gurgaon, where he eventually breathed his last hours later.

Kaushik reportedly felt uneasy and asked his driver to take him to the hospital, but suffered a heart attack on the way around 1 am. Anupam Kher shared the news with PTI, and expressed his condolences for his friend's passing.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, he played the role of Ashok, the assistant to Pankaj Kapur’s corrupt contractor Tarneja in 1983 cult classic.

Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.