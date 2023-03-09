Neena Gupta remembers Satish Kaushik who offered once to marry her3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:42 PM IST
- Neena Gupta took to social media to pay tribute to her friend and co-star Satish Kaushik, who recently passed away. She shared a video of them together and captioned it 'Goodbye Kaushikan.'
Neena Gupta expressed her grief on Thursday over the loss of her dear friend and co-star Satish Kaushik, who appeared alongside her in the film ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.'
