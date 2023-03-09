Multi-talented actor, Satish Kaushik took his last breath in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several actors, ministers, and celebrities have expressed their condolences on the untimely demise of the actor. Satish Kaushik was a multi-talented artist, who didn't limit himself to acting and achieved several milestones as a director, producer, TV artist, writer, etc.

Earlier, Satish Kaushik had shared that he used to face problem in the industry because of his weight. He began working on his weight and even shredded more than 16 kg. He even decided to shed all his weight in 2023.

In his recent interview with HT, Satish Kaushik shared that he weighed 130 kilos a decade ago, and wanted to shed all his weight in 2023. He even regretted that he didn't take care of himself and his body earlier. He said that he abused his body during 1980s. Notably, Satish Kaushik's gym workout videos got huge popularity on social media. He used to post videos of his workout sessions on Instagram, every now and then.

“My attention shifted, and I started eating more. At one point, I couldn’t walk for even five minutes. I’m sure, if I hadn’t put on weight, I would have been a bigger director and a bigger actor," late actor told HT in January.

He regretted that his biggest mistake was that he couldn't learn from his friends like Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher and focused only on his enjoyment.

From being 130 kilos to becoming a fitness freak

Satish Kaushik shared his goal of taking his weight below 90 kg. “This year, I’m going to shed all my weight," he told HT. He even shared his fitness regime, which included a 90 minte daily walk, and gym workout on alternative days. He even used to share his work out updates on Instagram, on a daily basis. He used to take a 42 days of intermittent fasting course twice in a year. Sharing his 2023's new year resolution, Satish Kaushik said, “I want to love myself, I want to believe in myself, and I want to look after my health for my daughter."