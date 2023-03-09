How Satish Kaushik transformed into a fitness freak from weighing 130 kg1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Late actor Satish Kaushik used to weigh 130 kilos earlier. He began working on his health and shed weight. Months before his untimely demise, Satish Kaushik shared his new year resolution of shedding all his weight in 2023
Multi-talented actor, Satish Kaushik took his last breath in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several actors, ministers, and celebrities have expressed their condolences on the untimely demise of the actor. Satish Kaushik was a multi-talented artist, who didn't limit himself to acting and achieved several milestones as a director, producer, TV artist, writer, etc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×