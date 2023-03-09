How Satish Kaushik transformed into a fitness freak from weighing 130 kg

From being 130 kilos to becoming a fitness freak

Satish Kaushik shared his goal of taking his weight below 90 kg. “This year, I’m going to shed all my weight," he told HT. He even shared his fitness regime, which included a 90 minte daily walk, and gym workout on alternative days. He even used to share his work out updates on Instagram, on a daily basis. He used to take a 42 days of intermittent fasting course twice in a year. Sharing his 2023's new year resolution, Satish Kaushik said, “I want to love myself, I want to believe in myself, and I want to look after my health for my daughter."