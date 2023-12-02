How Satya Nadella used Virat Kohli, World Cup to manage chaos around Sam Altman's sacking from OpenAI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella personally participated in the intense boardroom struggle around the decisions and even used Virat Kohli and the World Cup to break the tensions
Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI went through some intense corporate chaos recently with its board firing and then reinstating Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella personally participated in the intense boardroom struggle around the decisions and even used Virat Kohli and the World Cup to break the tensions. A report by The New Yorker shares elaborate details on the whole backchannel saga that led to Sam Altman's exit and then his comeback.