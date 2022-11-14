How SBI pensioners can submit life certificate through website and mobile app

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started Video Life Certificate (VLC) service for pensioners through which they can submit their life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan from the comfort of their home, without physically visiting the branch. In order to keep drawing pension, retired government employees are required to submit their life certificates every year in November.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has started Video Life Certificate (VLC) service for pensioners through which they can submit their life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan from the comfort of their home, without physically visiting the branch. In order to keep drawing pension, retired government employees are required to submit their life certificates every year in November.
“Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website," SBI had tweeted on 7 November.
“Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website," SBI had tweeted on 7 November.
PensionSeva mobile app: Click on the “Video Life Certificate" button on landing screen.
PensionSeva mobile app: Click on the “Video Life Certificate" button on landing screen.
Steps required to submit VLC
1) The pensioner needs to visit SBI PensionSeva website and click on “VideoLC" link at the top.
Steps required to submit VLC
1) The pensioner needs to visit SBI PensionSeva website and click on “VideoLC" link at the top.
2) Enter account number (in which pension is credited) and CAPTCHA (not required for mobile app), tick the checkbox for authorizing Bank to use Aadhaar data for VLC and click on the “Validate Account" button.
2) Enter account number (in which pension is credited) and CAPTCHA (not required for mobile app), tick the checkbox for authorizing Bank to use Aadhaar data for VLC and click on the “Validate Account" button.
3) If eligible for VLC, OTP will be sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Enter the OTP.
3) If eligible for VLC, OTP will be sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Enter the OTP.
4) On successful validation, pensioner will be asked to confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) by ticking the boxes.
4) On successful validation, pensioner will be asked to confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) by ticking the boxes.
5) Submit all the mandatory certificates (self-declared) listed in drop-down and click on “Proceed" button to be redirected to VLC landing page.
5) Submit all the mandatory certificates (self-declared) listed in drop-down and click on “Proceed" button to be redirected to VLC landing page.
6) Follow the instructions given on VLC site and allow required permissions on the device.
6) Follow the instructions given on VLC site and allow required permissions on the device.
7) The Pensioner is free to wait or schedule an appointment for a future available slot.
7) The Pensioner is free to wait or schedule an appointment for a future available slot.
8) If “schedule call" option is chosen, an appointment needs to be taken by selecting a convenient date and time slot and then by clicking on Schedule button.
8) If “schedule call" option is chosen, an appointment needs to be taken by selecting a convenient date and time slot and then by clicking on Schedule button.
9) The Pensioner will be shared a confirmation for the selected appointment slot. An SMS &email will also be sent to the Pensioner’s registered Mobile Number & email address respectively.
9) The Pensioner will be shared a confirmation for the selected appointment slot. An SMS &email will also be sent to the Pensioner’s registered Mobile Number & email address respectively.
10) The Pensioner can join the video call 5 minutes before the start of the schedule date and time. The Pensioner will have the option to again reschedule, as per his/her convenience.
10) The Pensioner can join the video call 5 minutes before the start of the schedule date and time. The Pensioner will have the option to again reschedule, as per his/her convenience.
11) The Pensioner will have to wait till a Bank Official connects with him / her.
11) The Pensioner will have to wait till a Bank Official connects with him / her.
12) The Bank Official will see the status and once the Bank Official joins the session, the Pensioner will be taken to declaration page and will be asked to agree to the applicable terms and conditions.
12) The Bank Official will see the status and once the Bank Official joins the session, the Pensioner will be taken to declaration page and will be asked to agree to the applicable terms and conditions.
13) If the terms & conditions are acceptable to the Pensioner, the Pensioner will mark consent via checkbox and click on start video call. The Pensioner will be then directed to the next screen which will be the waiting room wherein Bank official will be going to join.
13) If the terms & conditions are acceptable to the Pensioner, the Pensioner will mark consent via checkbox and click on start video call. The Pensioner will be then directed to the next screen which will be the waiting room wherein Bank official will be going to join.
14) After joining Video session, the Pensioner will be required to read out the verification code in the call.
14) After joining Video session, the Pensioner will be required to read out the verification code in the call.
15) The Pensioner will be asked to show his/her PAN card. In case the Pensioner visits the site via a mobile device, the rear camera is switched on, automatically.
15) The Pensioner will be asked to show his/her PAN card. In case the Pensioner visits the site via a mobile device, the rear camera is switched on, automatically.
16) After verification of the PAN by the Maker, Pensioner will be requested to hold the camera such that the face can be captured clearly by the Bank Official.
16) After verification of the PAN by the Maker, Pensioner will be requested to hold the camera such that the face can be captured clearly by the Bank Official.
17) The Pensioner will then reach to the end of the session and will be shown the message that information has been recorded.
17) The Pensioner will then reach to the end of the session and will be shown the message that information has been recorded.
18) The Pensioner will be intimated about the status via SMS to their registered mobile number.
18) The Pensioner will be intimated about the status via SMS to their registered mobile number.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.