Owing to the fact that a huge number of patients are getting admitted for Covid-19 infections , Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital stated that the new wave of COVID-19 is spreading faster than last year, new agency ANI reported.

"The current wave of COVID-19 is spreading faster than last year. Last week 20 patients were admitted to our hospital, today there are 170 patients. Demand for beds is also increasing," Kumar said.

He further added, "We have noticed, patients who were earlier infected with COVID-19 were mostly elderly people, people above 70 years. As the elderly people have been vaccinated, now the patients are mostly youngsters, children and pregnant women. We have increased the beds in the hospital as per the Delhi government's directions. All arrangements are in place at our hospital."

Kumar said a lot of it is due to human behaviour. "Human behaviour is one reason behind this spread...we are seeing overcrowding at railway stations, markets and non-compliance with mask-wearing,' he said adding, "Another reason is that UK and South Africa strains have emerged with multiple mutations and they spread faster."

Pointing out that vaccination is the only solution to this problem, he said, "If we vaccinate a considerable per cent of the population then herd immunity will set in and the transmission chain will be broken."

Referring to the efficacy of the vaccines he said, "All doctors and Health care workers (HCW) were vaccinated. Now, fewer infections are seen among HCWs."

The number of new Covid-19 cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

