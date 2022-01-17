- Skin rashesCovid-19 infection may lead to rashes on the skin, fingers, toes, mouth and tongue. It is one of the symptoms of Omicron witnessed in several people who tested positive for the viral infection. These rashes are usually itchy, which may increase at night and may lead to poor sleep. Some people may even experience sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light along with rashes.

