The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, looked at samples of the gastrointestinal tract from patients who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
They found that the system that would normally regulate the composition of the microbial communities – otherwise known as Peyer's Patches – were severely disrupted in severe Covid-19, irrespective of whether there was evidence of virus present in the gut or not.
This included depletion of the germinal centres, which normally propagate antibody-producing cells, in patients who died with Covid-19.
This resulting poor local immunity could lead to a reduction in microbial diversity, known as dysbiosis.
"This study shows that in severe Covid-19, this key component of the immune system is disrupted, whether the intestine itself is infected with SARS-CoV-2 or not," said Professor Jo Spencer, from King's College London.
"This would likely contribute to the disturbances in intestinal microbial populations in Covid-19 reported by others," he added.