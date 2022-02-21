How severe Covid infection can compromise your gut health, study finds

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, looked at samples of the gastrointestinal tract from patients who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, looked at samples of the gastrointestinal tract from patients who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They found that the system that would normally regulate the composition of the microbial communities – otherwise known as Peyer's Patches – were severely disrupted in severe Covid-19, irrespective of whether there was evidence of virus present in the gut or not.
They found that the system that would normally regulate the composition of the microbial communities – otherwise known as Peyer's Patches – were severely disrupted in severe Covid-19, irrespective of whether there was evidence of virus present in the gut or not.
This included depletion of the germinal centres, which normally propagate antibody-producing cells, in patients who died with Covid-19.
This included depletion of the germinal centres, which normally propagate antibody-producing cells, in patients who died with Covid-19.
This resulting poor local immunity could lead to a reduction in microbial diversity, known as dysbiosis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This resulting poor local immunity could lead to a reduction in microbial diversity, known as dysbiosis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"This study shows that in severe Covid-19, this key component of the immune system is disrupted, whether the intestine itself is infected with SARS-CoV-2 or not," said Professor Jo Spencer, from King's College London.
"This study shows that in severe Covid-19, this key component of the immune system is disrupted, whether the intestine itself is infected with SARS-CoV-2 or not," said Professor Jo Spencer, from King's College London.
"This would likely contribute to the disturbances in intestinal microbial populations in Covid-19 reported by others," he added.