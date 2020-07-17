How Shiv Nadar became the original Make-in-India entrepreneur

NEW DELHI: Vineet Nayar, the former chief executive officer of HCL Technologies Limited and Chairman of Sampark Foundation, often used to tell the software company's founder, Shiv Nadar, that he was born in the wrong country.

Nadar, who stepped down as the chairman of HCL Technologies on Friday, started the company in a Delhi barsati in 1976, during the Licence Raj. In those days, HCL or Hindustan Computers Limited (as the company was then named) had to navigate a nightmare of rules and regulations to make any hardware. It was also tough to raise money. “If Shiv was in California, HCL would have been a $500 billion company by now," Nayar told Mint.

The assumption is believable when you consider this: when HCL started making computers, it innovated ahead of international peers. In 1988, the company readied a UNIX computer that used multiple chips in tandem. Hewlett-Packard and Sun Microsystems were three years behind. “Shiv had the audacity of starting to manufacture the product in California, and distributing it in the United States. That idea was ahead of its time. The DNA of HCL is products," Nayar said.

The legacy of Nadar, is exactly this. He is the country’s original Make-in-India guy, who dreamt products and opened up the local market for computers.

In a difficult era, he became a role model of success. While by the year 2000, HCL diversified into IT services — HCL Technologies is a $9.9-billion company today — products have continued to play an important part. In 2019, HCL Technologies completed an acquisition of IBM products around security, marketing, commerce and digital solutions for $1.8 billion.

Nadar was probably the boldest amongst his Indian peers when it came to big ticket mergers and acquisitions and investment risks. He also had the ability to pick the right leaders for the right role and at the right time. Then he backed them to the hilt. Nayar recollects how Nadar backed him on his ‘employee first, customer second’ agenda during the Lehman crisis of 2009. The policy recognised that the core strength of HCL was its employees and that the company wouldn’t fire anyone during the slowdown.

“To back someone at the peak of the recession … it needed bold understating of the strategic importance of employees," Nayar said. Nadar often picked leaders who were entrepreneurial and this in many ways reflects in the industry’s talent pool today.

Dr. T.R. Madan Mohan, managing partner at consulting firm Browne & Mohan, pointed out that the biggest contribution of both Nadar and Wipro’s Azim Premji were in being able to create “a workshop of entrepreneurship and leadership". “Nadar brought together a very sales-oriented organisation besides a certain sharpness in board reviews. The Indian IT industry benefitted from this. CEOs of many tech companies today worked in HCL," he said.

C. P. Gurnani, CEO of Tech Mahindra, R Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware, and Sandeep Kishore, CEO of Zensar Technologies, are some of HCL’s alumni.

Although a multidimensional personality and one of the founding pillars of Indian IT, Nadar rarely hogged the limelight in a way Infosys’ Narayana Murthy or Premji has in popular public narrative.

“I always felt he hasn’t got as much credit as he should have. He is only one who managed to crack open the India market with HCL Infosystems (HCL’s distribution and IT Solutions company) — one of the first companies that promoted what is now called Digital India," Jaideep Mehta, CEO at Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and the former India MD of research firm IDC said.

Nadar’s legacy certainly goes beyond technology. He is now India’s top philanthropist. According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2019, a ranking of philanthropists from India based on their contributions in 2018/19, Nadar led the pecking order with a contribution of ₹826 crore towards education. That put him ahead of Premji who contributed ₹453 crore and Mukesh Ambani who contributed ₹402 crore.

Nearly everyone who knows the Nadars said HCL is in good hands. Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes over as the chairman and has been well groomed. “She is a person with a big heart and her own mind. A lot more exciting things could happen," Nayar said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via