How Shiv Nadar became the original Make-in-India entrepreneur

Nadar was probably the boldest amongst his Indian peers when it came to big ticket mergers and acquisitions and investment risks. He also had the ability to pick the right leaders for the right role and at the right time. Then he backed them to the hilt. Nayar recollects how Nadar backed him on his ‘employee first, customer second’ agenda during the Lehman crisis of 2009. The policy recognised that the core strength of HCL was its employees and that the company wouldn’t fire anyone during the slowdown.