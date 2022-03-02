Union Minister Smriti Irani today welcomed Indians from war-torn Ukraine. Speaking in different regional languages, the minister welcomed the students. In the video, shared by news agency ANI, the minister can be heard speaking in Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati and Marathi.

#WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani welcomes Indians back home by speaking in regional languages on their return from war-torn #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZlfW39w6in — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. You have shown exemplary courage...Let's thank the flight crew as well...: Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to fly to Poland, Hungary and Romania on Wednesday to ramp up the Centre's efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, informed IAF officials. The Indian Air Force aircraft are carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid and are to take off from Hindon airbase shortly.

After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indian nationals.

The 24x7 control centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

A dedicated Twitter Account (@opganga) has been set up to assist Operation Ganga. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.