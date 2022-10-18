How Sourav Ganguly reacted to the appointment of Roger Binny as BCCI President?

After serving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as President for three years, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly vacated his post. Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer and part of the team which brought home the 1983 Cricket World Cup, officially replaced Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.
After serving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as President for three years, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly vacated his post. Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer and part of the team which brought home the 1983 Cricket World Cup, officially replaced Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.
Ganguly extended his best wishes to the new President and said that the new office-bearers are committed to taking the legacy forward. In his first reaction to the appointment of Binny, Ganguly asserted that the apex cricket board of India is in great hands.
Ganguly extended his best wishes to the new President and said that the new office-bearers are committed to taking the legacy forward. In his first reaction to the appointment of Binny, Ganguly asserted that the apex cricket board of India is in great hands.
“I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck," Ganguly told news agency ANI on Tuesday.
“I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck," Ganguly told news agency ANI on Tuesday.
Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker in India's World Cup-winning 1983 campaign, was elected unopposed as the 36th President of the BCCI at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker in India's World Cup-winning 1983 campaign, was elected unopposed as the 36th President of the BCCI at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Other unanimously elected BCCI office bearers include secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary).
Other unanimously elected BCCI office bearers include secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary).
The outgoing treasurer of the BCCI, Arun Dhumal, was elected to the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya. Dhumal has succeeded Brijesh Patel as the new IPL chairman.
The outgoing treasurer of the BCCI, Arun Dhumal, was elected to the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya. Dhumal has succeeded Brijesh Patel as the new IPL chairman.
On Tuesday, Jay Shah also confirmed that Rohit Sharma-led Team India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.
On Tuesday, Jay Shah also confirmed that Rohit Sharma-led Team India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.
"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," said BCCI secretary Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," said BCCI secretary Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.