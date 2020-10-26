How ST quotas in tribal belt aid welfare

Scheduled areas are underdeveloped parts of nine Indian states with large tribal populations. Local government councils in such areas have seats reserved for candidates from the scheduled tribes (ST) since 2000. A recent study shows these reservations ensure more government benefits for ST communities, even as privileged groups lose out.

Under the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, half the seats on local government councils as well as chairperson posts at district, block and village levels are reserved for ST candidates.

To explore how the reservations determine who benefits from government schemes, political scientists Saad Gulzar, Nicholas Haas and Benjamin Pasquale study the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in over 217,000 villages. Though funding for NREGA comes from the central and state budget, local council chairpersons have a huge say in how benefits get distributed on the ground.

The analysis finds that 13 years after reservations were introduced, ST families in scheduled areas were 20% more likely to get employment under NREGA than in non-scheduled areas. They got 24% more work-days and 21% more job cards.

Work-days refer to the number of days worked in the year 2012-13, and job cards refer to the identification documents issued to workers that year.

Communities from the scheduled castes were mostly unaffected—the impact of council reservations on them was found to be statistically close to zero. So the gains made by ST communities come at the expense of more privileged non-SC/ST communities, who had 11% fewer work-days, 9% fewer job cards, and 8% less chance of receiving work in scheduled areas.

The academics find reservations in government councils in scheduled areas bring the share of benefits received by different groups closer in line to their share of the population. They don’t see any evidence that these reservations go too far and ‘overcompensate’ for historical inequalities.

