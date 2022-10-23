How stressful jobs increase risk of depression? Study explains

As compared to those working fewer hours, a greater proportion of those working many hours had scored high enough to be diagnosed with moderate to severe depression, which is serious enough to require therapy.
A new study reveals that the more hours every week a person works in a stressful job, the more likely they are to develop depression. It stated that working 90 hours or more per week was associated with three times as many changes in depression symptom ratings as working 40-45 hours per week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A new study reveals that the more hours every week a person works in a stressful job, the more likely they are to develop depression. It stated that working 90 hours or more per week was associated with three times as many changes in depression symptom ratings as working 40-45 hours per week.
As compared to those working fewer hours, a greater proportion of those working many hours had scored high enough to be diagnosed with moderate to severe depression, which is serious enough to require therapy, according to the news agency ANI.
As compared to those working fewer hours, a greater proportion of those working many hours had scored high enough to be diagnosed with moderate to severe depression, which is serious enough to require therapy, according to the news agency ANI.
The University of Michigan-based research team employed sophisticated statistical techniques to simulate a randomized clinical trial while accounting for numerous other aspects of the doctors' personal and professional life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The University of Michigan-based research team employed sophisticated statistical techniques to simulate a randomized clinical trial while accounting for numerous other aspects of the doctors' personal and professional life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The researchers discovered a 'dose-response' relationship between the number of hours worked and depressive symptoms. The average symptom increase is 1.8 points on a standard scale for those working 40-45 hours per week, while it goes up to 5.2 points for those working more than 90 hours.
The researchers discovered a 'dose-response' relationship between the number of hours worked and depressive symptoms. The average symptom increase is 1.8 points on a standard scale for those working 40-45 hours per week, while it goes up to 5.2 points for those working more than 90 hours.
They come to the conclusion that, out of all the stressors that impact doctors, working a lot of hours is a significant factor in depression, as per ANI reports.
They come to the conclusion that, out of all the stressors that impact doctors, working a lot of hours is a significant factor in depression, as per ANI reports.
The team from Michigan Medicine, the academic medical institution of the University of Michigan, reports their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine after examining 11 years' worth of data on more than 17,000 first-year medical residents, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The team from Michigan Medicine, the academic medical institution of the University of Michigan, reports their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine after examining 11 years' worth of data on more than 17,000 first-year medical residents, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The information comes from the Michigan Neuroscience Institute and the Eisenberg Family Depression Center's Intern Health Study. Every year, the project enlists fresh graduates from medical schools to participate in a year-long tracking of their depressed symptoms, work hours, sleep, and other factors as they finish the first year of residency, also known as the intern year.
The information comes from the Michigan Neuroscience Institute and the Eisenberg Family Depression Center's Intern Health Study. Every year, the project enlists fresh graduates from medical schools to participate in a year-long tracking of their depressed symptoms, work hours, sleep, and other factors as they finish the first year of residency, also known as the intern year.