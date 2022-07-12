Students should apply early to avoid last minute rush
They are also advised to liaise with their respective universities to get their paperwork sorted in a timely manner
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With international borders opening and foreign universities inviting students again, the pressure on visa processing increased manifold. For example, the British High Commission in India on Monday stated, “Student visas taking 3 weeks to process." This has left students frustrated as many of them said they are about to lose out on ‘opportunity’ and ‘assignments’ due to the delay.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With international borders opening and foreign universities inviting students again, the pressure on visa processing increased manifold. For example, the British High Commission in India on Monday stated, “Student visas taking 3 weeks to process." This has left students frustrated as many of them said they are about to lose out on ‘opportunity’ and ‘assignments’ due to the delay.
Muskan Mustaqeem posted that she needs to travel on July 13 to attend a conference in Cambridge and has already submitted biometric and passport on April 26. But, there is no action. “Only one day left. I have already invested my money in tickets and accommodation," said on Twitter.
Muskan Mustaqeem posted that she needs to travel on July 13 to attend a conference in Cambridge and has already submitted biometric and passport on April 26. But, there is no action. “Only one day left. I have already invested my money in tickets and accommodation," said on Twitter.
Adding to this, another student Varadharaju said, My SWV decision made on 16th June 2022 and till today I haven't received my passport. It's been more than 17 working days still waiting for the passport collection mail.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adding to this, another student Varadharaju said, My SWV decision made on 16th June 2022 and till today I haven't received my passport. It's been more than 17 working days still waiting for the passport collection mail.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, addressing the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month called the ambassadors/ deputy chiefs of missions of eight countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany, and asked them to “streamline" and “fast-track" the process.
Meanwhile, addressing the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month called the ambassadors/ deputy chiefs of missions of eight countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany, and asked them to “streamline" and “fast-track" the process.
“Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, UK & USA had constructive discussions with corresponding heads of missions/ senior diplomats of these countries about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals," the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted. “They agreed to remain engaged on further easing & fast-tracking the process, since the flow of students has been mutually beneficial," he said.
“Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, UK & USA had constructive discussions with corresponding heads of missions/ senior diplomats of these countries about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals," the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted. “They agreed to remain engaged on further easing & fast-tracking the process, since the flow of students has been mutually beneficial," he said.
Is there any solution to this issue?
Most international universities opened their enrolments for students from India with the easing of travel restrictions last year and this led to high demand for visas, visa facilitation agency VFS Global said.
Most international universities opened their enrolments for students from India with the easing of travel restrictions last year and this led to high demand for visas, visa facilitation agency VFS Global said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's all that you need to know:
Considering the high demand for student visas during the peak period of June to September we have proactively urged students to apply early to avoid last minute rush.
Students are also advised to liaise with their respective universities to get their paperwork sorted in a timely manner to be able to apply for their visas on schedule
Often embassies/consulates deploy extra measures to manage the volumes for student visas.
Here's all that you need to know:
Considering the high demand for student visas during the peak period of June to September we have proactively urged students to apply early to avoid last minute rush.
Students are also advised to liaise with their respective universities to get their paperwork sorted in a timely manner to be able to apply for their visas on schedule
Often embassies/consulates deploy extra measures to manage the volumes for student visas.