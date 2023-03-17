How Swami Nithyananda's ‘fake country’ Kailasa fooled 30 US cities with ‘Sister City’ scam? Explained2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 03:57 PM IST
- Kailasa signed ‘Sister City’ deal with 30 US cities just by requesting them for it
- Most cities said they did not crosscheck the concerned information
Controversial godman Swami Nithyananda and his fictional country "Kailasa" is in the news again and this time, for duping the city of Newark in New Jersey, United States. Apparently, Newark. admitted to falling victim to a scam that led them to become a "Sister City" with a fake Hindu nation.
