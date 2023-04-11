How swimming pools of world's wealthy elites are making cities thirsty

With massive swimming pools and well-kept lawns of the wealthy elites, cities around the world are getting dry, a new study claimed.
Drawing a light on growing social inequalities, the study pointed out that water issues are rising among the underprivileged throughout the world as they have no basic access to water.
The study claimed that wealthy people overconsume water for their own personal leisure, such as filling their swimming pools, watering their gardens, or washing their cars.
The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, focused on Cape Town, South Africa, where an urban water crisis means many underprivileged people live without taps or toilets and use their limited water for drinking and hygiene.
The study also highlighted similar issues in 80 other cities including Chennai, London, Miami, Barcelona, Beijing, Tokyo, Melbourne, Istanbul, Cairo, Moscow, Bangalore, Jakarta, Sydney, Maputo, Harare, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and Rome.
Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist at the University of Reading who co-authored the study, said that over 80 big cities worldwide have suffered from water shortages due to droughts and unsustainable water use over the past 20 years. However, she projected that the water crisis could get worse due to the increasing gap between the rich and the poor.
The research, led by Dr Elisa Savelli at Uppsala University, Sweden, alongside co-authors from the University of Reading, UK, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Netherlands, and the University of Manchester, UK identified five social groups, ranging from 'elite' (people who live in spacious homes with large gardens and swimming pools) to 'informal dwellers' (people who tend to live in shacks at the edge of the city).
Elite and upper-middle-income households make up less than 14% of Cape Town's population but use more than half (51%) of the water consumed by the entire city. Informal households and lower-income households account for 62% of the city's population, but consume just 27% of Cape Town's water, it noted.
