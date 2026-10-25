How Tamil Nadu CM Vijay got rare praise from Modi govt: Big step he took on aviation fuel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has earned rare praise from the Centre after his TVK government slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The move comes as a massive relief to the aviation sector, which is currently battling surging global crude prices.

The decision drew swift applause from Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, highlighting a moment of collaborative governance between the state and the Modi government.

‘Welcome step for aviation sector’ Taking to X, the Union Minister lauded the TVK government's intervention.

“Appreciate the Tamil Nadu government's decision to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), a welcome step for the aviation sector. Thank you, Chief Minister Vijay, for this initiative,” the Union Minister tweeted.

Naidu underlined that coordination between the Centre and states is critical to keeping the aviation sector viable. “Making air travel more affordable requires the Centre and States to work together. Our shared priority must always be the passengers,” he said.

Tamil Nadu govt's initiative Because ATF falls outside the GST regime, state governments are free to levy their own VAT rates. Through three gazette notifications issued on Friday, the Vijay government implemented steep tax cuts that will remain in force for one year, until 31 October 2027.

Tamil Nadu’s interventions include:

Chennai Airport : The jet fuel tax has been reduced from 29% to 16%.

: The jet fuel tax has been reduced from 29% to 16%. Regional Airports : At all other airports in the state, VAT has been drastically reduced from 29% to 1%.

: At all other airports in the state, VAT has been drastically reduced from 29% to 1%. Smaller Aircraft: A separate concession reduces the VAT on fuel for smaller aircraft (maximum take-off mass below 40,000 kg) at airports outside Chennai from 5% to 1%. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana termed the decision a “decisive step” toward making air travel accessible and keeping regional airports competitive.

“Lower operating costs can encourage airlines to introduce new routes, increase flight frequencies and expand operations beyond Chennai. We are building an aviation ecosystem that connects more regions, unlocks economic potential and powers Tamil Nadu's next phase of growth,” Keerthana tweeted.

Why is this tax cut significant? The relief arrives at a critical juncture for Indian carriers. Fuel traditionally accounts for about 30-40% of an airline's operating costs, but this has recently risen to about 55-60%.

Jet fuel prices have been relentlessly climbing since the US-Iran war broke out this February. With the conflict showing no signs of ending, global airlines face the twin pressures of rising ATF prices and airspace closures.

For Indian carriers, the crisis is further complicated by a weakening rupee and the closure of Pakistani airspace, forcing longer flight times and higher fuel consumption on routes to Western nations. Furthermore, lease rentals and maintenance costs are dealt in dollars, compounding the financial strain.

Ahead of the festive season, the Federation of Indian Airlines issued a statement warning the government that they would be forced to cut flights on "unviable routes" as ATF prices hit their highest levels in a decade.