OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How tariff hikes impact firms, govt, and consumers
The government is finally talking about manufacturing-led exports. At the same time, it is getting increasingly protectionist, raising customs duties. (Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint)
The government is finally talking about manufacturing-led exports. At the same time, it is getting increasingly protectionist, raising customs duties. (Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint)

How tariff hikes impact firms, govt, and consumers

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 10:01 AM IST Goutam Das

  • Over the medium term, tariff hikes may help both Indian and multinational contract manufacturers operating here. A few brands have already invested in component-making facilities on their own but are yet to begin production. The tariff hikes would nudge them towards a start in 2021

NEW DELHI: In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Centre announced a series of custom duty changes with twin objectives. One, create a level-playing field for domestic manufacturers and two, promote value addition in sectors such as electronics. These changes have implications for companies, government, and consumers. Mint decodes.

Custom duty hikes impact which specific product categories?

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll climbs to 15, 143 still missing; rescue operations on

2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Workers from the WHO inspect Ebola vaccines stored in an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder seen in the background in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
According to sources, govt has alleged that the 1,178 handles have Pakistani and Khalistani users.

Govt asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts: Report

1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday.

153 people missing from Tapovan project sites after glacier burst

2 min read . 10:41 AM IST

The government said it was overhauling India’s customs duty structure and will review over 400 exemptions in 2021-22. The Budget also raised tariffs on a range of products in categories such as solar, capital equipment, auto parts, leather, and plastics, among others. The electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India is maturing, at least when it comes to assembly operations or where products such as phones are put together largely from imported components. The government, now, is pressing the accelerator on component making. In mobile phones, duties are up in Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and camera modules, for instance.

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

Did the announcements come as a surprise?

No. Every Budget, over the last past few years, has come with its own set of import substitution measures, particularly when it came to electronics manufacturing. There is a focus on Make in India, launched in 2014, of course it's called Aatmanirbhar Bharat now. But the government also appears to be worried about tariff- and non-tariff barriers being erected by other countries. Protectionism is required against China's dumping practices, it has been argued - a view that has gained traction after India’s border tensions with China.

Apart from de-risking from China, what’s in it for the government?

Custom hikes imply a revenue windfall for government coffers. Although the rate of hikes are low in many categories — for instance, only 2.5% for camera modules and PCBA used in mobile phones — the volumes of phones sold are substantial. Despite the pandemic, over 100 million smartphones are estimated to have been shipped in the first three quarters of 2020.

Do consumers need to pay more?

Protectionism can short-change consumers but not in segments where there are enough domestic and international brands. The standard of the product is likely to be both high and cost competitive. In any case, price increases because of the latest announcements are expected to be marginal in many consumer products. In air conditioning, for instance, the estimated impact of custom duty increases on compressors is 0.5% on the overall bill of materials (BOM). Similarly, PCBAs constitute 40% of the BOM in a phone. A 2.5% customs hike translates to very little.

Which companies benefit because of customs hikes?

Over the medium term, tariff hikes may help both Indian and multinational contract manufacturers operating here. A few brands have already invested in component-making facilities on their own but are yet to begin production. The tariff hikes would nudge them towards a start in 2021. The signalling around import substitution, meanwhile, imply that brands have to re-think their supply-chains, de-linking as much as possible from China. Companies that are unable to localise their supply-chains may become uncompetitive over a period of time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout