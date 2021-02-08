How tariff hikes impact firms, govt, and consumers

The government said it was overhauling India’s customs duty structure and will review over 400 exemptions in 2021-22. The Budget also raised tariffs on a range of products in categories such as solar, capital equipment, auto parts, leather, and plastics, among others. The electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India is maturing, at least when it comes to assembly operations or where products such as phones are put together largely from imported components. The government, now, is pressing the accelerator on component making. In mobile phones, duties are up in Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and camera modules, for instance.