How tech-savvy traders are bypassing govt's crypto block
Summary
- The use of VPNs could slow the minor revival seen on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges when the global IPs were blocked
New Delhi: India’s ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) is yet to find a solution to local cryptocurrency users accessing global crypto exchanges via virtual private networks (VPN). The government had blocked web and app store access to Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and six other exchanges on 12 January.