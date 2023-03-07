Growing technology is one of the significant factors that is helping to bridge the gender gap in workplaces. This approach has looked for strategies and measures that compensate for women's social disadvantages. Digital transformation provides new routes for the economic empowerment of women . It is a unique opportunity to expand the scope of flexible work environment for both males and females.

Role of technology in gender equality: What women entrepreneurs are saying?

1) Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO, PM Relocations

“As we all know that gender equality means equal rights and equal access to resources and opportunities for both women and men, digitization has helped people to upskill in their own fields. It has given them a chance to work remotely, take care of their household and yet excel in their fields. In today's times, technology has played a pivotal role in bringing women to par with men. With greater advancements and access to technology, women are becoming more aware of digital platforms to educate and upskill themselves. Today they can connect with anyone in the world through digital platforms and be a part of online knowledge-sharing sessions."

2) Yulia Aslamova, Head of Asia, DRIM Global

“Technological transformation now provides new avenues for the economic empowerment of women and can help contribute to greater gender equality in the professional world. However, gender biases in technology have led to an underrepresentation of women in technical areas and organizations must help bridge this gender divide. Organizations must seize this opportunity to allow women to access knowledge and information to build a more inclusive, technically sound world. One such initiative has been taken by us where we provide work-from-home opportunities to our women employees which is about 90% of our total workforce."

“With the introduction of advanced AI software, 2023 is going to witness some major changes in technology and it’s the right opportunity for women in the workforce to learn, grow and outshine."

3) Bindiya Vohra, Co-founder & Director- Digital Solutions at ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

“As a female entrepreneur and technology aficionado myself, I strongly believe that technology is and will be a major driver of gender equality in the coming years. Through technology, it is becoming easier for women to access education, find jobs, and start businesses while breaking down traditional gender roles and stereotypes. From access to education and healthcare to opportunities to pursue economic and financial independence, technological advancements have the power to break down the barriers that impede women’s progress and enable them to fully participate in the economy."

“In the coming years, I anticipate that the advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and other digital technologies will enable women of all backgrounds to gain access to resources, tools, and networks that will help them grow as entrepreneurs or as independent individuals."

4) Shilpa Jain, CEO and Founder, BeGig

“Technology is a powerful tool that can serve as a catalyst for promoting and achieving gender equality in today's society. It has the potential to open up new avenues and opportunities for women, providing them with greater access to education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Technology can also help challenge and break gender stereotypes and biases that often limit women's potential."

“In 2023, we are witnessing significant progress in the use of technology to promote gender equality. From the rise of virtual learning and remote work to the use of AI-powered tools to reduce gender bias in hiring and promotion, technology is empowering women in ways that were previously unimaginable. We've noticed a growing trend of women leaving their traditional corporate tech jobs and embracing the freedom of freelancing. This is particularly beneficial for women living in remote areas and those returning to work after a break, as they can take advantage of the flexibility that freelancing offers."

"However, there is still work that needs to be done to ensure that technology is used inclusively and equally so that women and girls from smaller cities are not left behind in the digital revolution. It is up to all of us to work together to harness the power of technology to create a more gender-equal world."

5) Smriddhi Goyal, Co-Founder & CEO, Sekyo

“The digital future of work is set to provide additional opportunities for women to participate with flexible schedules and with greater geographical portability including work from home. This will not only help women but men as well to amalgamate work and family duties. This revolution will continue to evolve with the nature and content of jobs making headway with changes in required skills. The rise of digitalization is one of the driving forces that is playing a vital role in bridging the gender gap. Digital transformation has provided new avenues for the economic empowerment of women and helped contribute to greater gender equality."