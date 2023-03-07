How technology is opening various routes for gender equality in 2023?4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Digital transformation provides new routes for the economic empowerment of women.
Growing technology is one of the significant factors that is helping to bridge the gender gap in workplaces. This approach has looked for strategies and measures that compensate for women's social disadvantages. Digital transformation provides new routes for the economic empowerment of women. It is a unique opportunity to expand the scope of flexible work environment for both males and females.
