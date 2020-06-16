As oil prices cooled over the past few years, that relationship has been changing. Now, the relationship may be undergoing a complete reset thanks to the domino effect of this pandemic. With prices of crude oil and petroleum products (the raw rather than the finished products) crashing, the Centre no longer needs to worry about oil prices widening the twin deficits (fiscal and current account). Instead, oil has become a lucrative revenue stream for the Centre. And it is playing all its cards to maximize oil-linked revenues, even if it means squeezing consumers and states.