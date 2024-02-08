How Delhi HC ruling on criminal defamation will hit free speech on social media
Summary
- Legal experts warned that users could face action for sharing unsubstantiated content on social media following the ruling, which said that reposting defamatory content would attract similar liability as the original post.
New Delhi: A recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which affirmed that reposting or sharing libellous content constitutes criminal defamation, has broad implications for freedom of expression on social media platforms, and for ongoing and future defamation cases, legal experts told Mint.