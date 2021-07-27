How the factoring business can help small companies

When the government introduced the Factoring Regulation Act in 2011, the statute said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorization would be available to NBFCs to remain in factoring business only if it was their principal business; that is, more than half of assets were deployed and income earned from the factoring business. The bill removes this threshold and opens up the sector to other NBFCs for participation in factoring business as well as in the online platform. It also mandates TReDS platforms to report details of the factoring transaction with a central registry set up under the SARFAESI Act.

