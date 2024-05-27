How the Fire started at Rajkot's Game Zone that killed 27; new video emerges
Police noted that the gaming zone did not have the required fire safety clearance from the city’s municipal corporation at the time of the incident
Newly surfaced footage of the tragic fire incident in Gujarat's Rajkot has revealed the moment the blaze ignited during welding activities, providing crucial insight into the incident, which claimed the lives of 27 persons, including four children, at the TRP Game Zone last week.