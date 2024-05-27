How the Fire started at Rajkot's Game Zone that killed 27; new video emerges

Newly surfaced footage of the tragic fire incident in Gujarat's Rajkot has revealed the moment the blaze ignited during welding activities, providing crucial insight into the incident, which claimed the lives of 27 persons, including four children, at the TRP Game Zone last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PTI posted a video showing a massive fire fuelled by highly inflammable materials breaking out at a gaming zone. Several persons were seen trying to remove the combustible items from the vicinity.

The inflammable articles, including fuel, tyres, fibreglass shades, and thermocol sheet partitions, were kept at the site, which made the environment extremely combustible.

Police noted that the gaming zone did not have the required fire safety clearance from the city’s municipal corporation at the time of the incident. The police also said the game zone had fire safety equipment, but the action taken to control the fire was not sufficient.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters that the local police granted a booking license to the gaming zone in November 2023, which was renewed for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed," he said.

The owner and partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone, and its manager have been arrested on the charges of culpable homicide.

So far, Rajkot taluka police have booked six persons for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, including Dhaval Corporation proprietor Dhaval Thakkar, Raceway Enterprise partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Chand Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, as per the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies)

