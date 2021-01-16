How the largest vaccination drive in India is being conducted in various states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the nation ahead of the launch, Modi reminded people that two doses of vaccine are very important and asked them to maintain wearing masks and social distancing even after receiving the jabs.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said: This is probably the biggest immunisation campaign against COVID anywhere in the world. India has tremendous experience in handling such issues. We have already eradicated polio and smallpox.

Following Modi's address, the inoculation drive was kicked off in India. This is how different states are conducting the drive.

Delhi

8,100 people will get the vaccine at 81 vaccination centres in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who witnessed the launch of the vaccination programme at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, said, "I appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours. Experts have said that the vaccines are safe."

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria and NITI Aayog member VK Paul on Saturday were administered the COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi on the inaugural day of nationwide roll-out of vaccination.

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present there on the occasion.

Maharashtra

The dean of JJ Hospital in Mumbai, doctors, and former Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant were among the first beneficiaries to receive COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai and Dr Padmaja Saraf received the vaccine shots in Mumbai and at Jalna civil hospital, respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the inoculation drive at a COVID care centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth witnesses COVID-19 vaccine administration at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow.

"102 health workers would receive the vaccine at the hospital today, out of which 15 people have been given so far and all of them are totally fine," he said.

Gujarat

A medical van driver from Rajkot, along with doctors, on Saturday became one of the first beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat on the first day of the inoculation drive.

The drive began at 161 centres in the state where the vaccine jabs were administered to health workers almost simultaneously.

Former president of Medical Council of India (MCI) Dr Ketan Desai, was the second person to receive the vaccine at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

In Ahmedabad civil hospital, the first doses of vaccine were given to doctors in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Madhya Pradesh

A sanitary worker was among the first beneficiaries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Madhya Pradesh where healthcare workers were welcomed with flowers at some centres while doctors performed a 'puja' at a temple in Gwalior, as the inoculation drive rolled out.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked "corona warriors" on the occasion.

Vaccination centres in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior and at some other places were decorated with flowers and balloons.

In Gwalior, doctors performed 'puja' at the temple of Lord Hanuman before the start of the vaccination drive.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at Jammu Medical College and Hospital

"We faced several hardships while performing Covid-19 duties during the pandemic. I didn't even go home for 6-7 months. The vaccine has brought us hope," said a sanitation worker.

"I am happy. I volunteered to get the first jab to encourage others so that others can also benefit from the vaccine," said a volunteer at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

Punjab

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh who kicked of the vaccination drive at Mohali said, "I am very happy that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun. We have started with the health workers and it will gradually come down to other people."

The CM has written to the PM to request free vaccine for the lower-income group.

Tamil Nadu

The state on Saturday rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive at 166 sites across the state with a government doctor here becoming the first to be administered the shot.

Chief Minster K Palaniswami said everyone, including him should get vaccinated, but priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as the doctors and health workers.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr K Senthil was the first to be administered the vaccine in the state at the Government Rajaji Hospital premises here in the presence of Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

West Bengal

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in West Bengal on Saturday morning, with a doctor of a private hospital receiving the first shot, officials said.

Bipasha Seth is the first person who got inoculated in the state, the hospital authorities said.

"It's a great day for humankind. I feel elated to get the first dose," said Seth.

West Bengal's Minister of State for Labour Nirmal Maji also received the Covishield vaccine at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, the officials said.

The vaccination programme started around 10.30 am at 212 session sites, including medical colleges, urban primary healthcare centres and a few private hospitals, they said.

Odisha

Former AIIMS Director and Vice Chancellor of SOA University, Dr Ashok Mohapatra receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SUM hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via