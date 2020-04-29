State governments across the country have been at the frontlines of the nation-wide efforts to contain the covid-19 pandemic. But they are running out of resources to sustain the fight, and to fund relief efforts.

The ongoing lockdown has crimped revenue sources for state governments even as they continue to spend on health and relief efforts, precipitating a fiscal crisis. The states have limited tools to deal with the fiscal crisis and can’t borrow as freely as the centre. Further, most states have little room left to increase spending given that the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act bars them from exceeding the 3 percent fiscal deficit threshold, and even the escape clause allows for an additional spending of only 0.5 percent of GSDP (gross state domestic product) during a crisis.

State GST (SGST) collections which constitute almost 45 percent of total own tax revenue of states have collapsed due to the freeze in economic activities. Poorer states are hit harder since the GST (goods and services tax) is a consumption-based tax, and poor states tend to be net consumers. For instance, in Bihar SGST constitutes almost 56 percent of own tax revenue, much higher than the national average.

What about other sources of revenue for states? One major revenue stream for states, accounting for 15 percent of revenues on average, are taxes on alcohol, petroleum and property. The ban on liquor, the sharp fall in mobility which has hit fuel stations hard, and the slump in the property market have dealt a body-blow to this revenue stream.

The other big source of revenues is states’ share of tax devolution from the centre. This is also likely to be much lower than budget estimates. As relatively poorer states get a larger share of tax devolutions, they will face a relatively tighter budget crunch because of the devolution shortfall.

On the expenditure side, there is little scope of reduction as almost a third of state budgets are spent on salaries, pensions, and interest payments. States will have to continue these payments as well as the capital expenditures they have committed to (a significant part of capital expenditure is the matching grant for centrally sponsored schemes and any cutback would mean fewer resources from the centre for those schemes). In addition, states will have to shore up their health expenditure as they fight the pandemic.

What about the flow of resources from the centre? The centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) account for a large share of development expenditure in states and also attract a large share of resources from states themselves. The poorest five states (Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh) spend more than 10 percent of their total development expenditure on the top five CSS (MGNREGS, PMGSY, Swachh Bharat, Mid Day Meal, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan). The lockdown has rendered these schemes non-functional for almost a month, resulting in significant welfare loss, especially for people from poorer states. And state governments might need to step up spending on these schemes in the coming months to provide a safety net to people.

The analysis suggests that states need immediate policy interventions to supplement their revenue streams. There are some options on the table for the centre to help states tide over the current crisis. First, the 15th Finance Commission proposed revenue deficit grants of nearly Rs. 75,000 crores. As against this amount, the Centre has released only about Rs. 6,000 crores. The remaining grant needs to be released as early as possible. Revenue deficit grants cover the gap between the state’s revenue and expenditure.

Second, the central government should relax the fiscal responsibility limits on states to open up additional market borrowing to tide over revenue loss in the short run. Third, the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit, which has been relaxed by 30 percent for the first half of the fiscal, should be further relaxed by the RBI. WMA is an advance given by the RBI to the state governments to help them tide over temporary mismatches in their receipts and payments.

Finally, the centre should consider untying constraints on CSS funds, allowing states to spend them as they deem fit. The pandemic has affected different states differently and hence their requirements are likely to be different. Having more untied resources will allow each state to fund the program that needs support the most. For some states, the food distribution system (PDS) may be the top priority this year, for others it may be MGNREGS (the rural employment guarantee program).

State governments have a lot to worry about and plan for in the coming days to provide relief and succour amidst the ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic. Finance shouldn’t be allowed to become a bottleneck in this fight.

The authors are graduate students at the Harvard Kennedy School, US.









