How the lockdown is changing dating among millennials

Chitwan Lamba enrolled herself and her fiancé, Sehaj Singh Virk, for online parkour classes soon after their May wedding was pushed to next year because of the lockdown. “This is the only time we can be together since our work schedules are different," says Lamba, 28, a doctoral-scholar at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. After the class, the couple gets on a video call and discusses the workout. Lamba believes the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for their relationship. “It has taught us problem-solving skills. When the wedding got postponed, we had no choice but to be patient. We needed to work on our communication to make sure that the other person understands and doesn’t have to guess what I am going through."