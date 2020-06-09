How the lockdown pushed the queer community back into the closet

These questions became louder when the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition in May, filed by an advocate, seeking direction to the Centre and the Delhi government to take effective measures to provide financial aid, including food, shelter and medicines, to sex workers and the LGBTQAI community during the lockdown. “To say the least, the petition is filed without any ground work and without any thought to it," a bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said, adding that “when we asked the counsel for the petitioner, for whose benefit the petition has been filed and how such people/persons are to be identified, he had no clue and appears to be thunderstruck by the question."