OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How the needle moved in 30 years
The burst of reforms of 1991 made it easier to do business in India—foreign companies were allowed into different sectors and private Indian companies also flourished Art: The Tourists by Nayanaa Kanodia, mixed media on paper ( Courtesy: Nayanaa Kanodia/Gallery Veda)
The burst of reforms of 1991 made it easier to do business in India—foreign companies were allowed into different sectors and private Indian companies also flourished Art: The Tourists by Nayanaa Kanodia, mixed media on paper ( Courtesy: Nayanaa Kanodia/Gallery Veda)

How the needle moved in 30 years

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 12:03 AM IST Livemint

How India has changed since 1991 on 30 essential aspects that define the quality of life of its citizens

How India has changed since 1991 on 30 essential aspects that define the quality of life of its citizens

Graphics: Paras Jain/Mint
View Full Image
Graphics: Paras Jain/Mint
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Donald Trump

Twitter’s Trump ban puts stock at rock bottom of S&P 500

1 min read . 12:49 AM IST
Biden has signalled that signing free trade agreements is not his immediate priority.reuters

India-US trade deal may be put on the back burner

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST
Purchasing power has surged

From reforms to results

4 min read . 12:21 AM IST
The burst of reforms of 1991 made it easier to do business in India—foreign companies were allowed into different sectors and private Indian companies also flourished Art: The Tourists by Nayanaa Kanodia, mixed media on paper

How the needle moved in 30 years

1 min read . 12:03 AM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout