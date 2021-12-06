Four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and their five acquaintances have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus here, officials said on Sunday.

Genome sequencing has confirmed that nine people have been infected with the new variant, Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said.

He said the family of four has already been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital in Pratap Nagar. Five acquaintances, who came in contact with them, are also being admitted to the hospital, the official said.

Galriya said samples of 34 people were collected out of which these nine tested positive for the Omicron variant. The remaining 25 people were negative, he added.

He said a family from Ajitgarh in Sikar district had also come in contact with the family that returned from South Africa but the department traced the eight members and all of them tested negative for coronavirus.

Rajasthan became the fifth state to report cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times , the family of four reached Jaipur on November 25 after travelling from South Africa via Dubai and Mumbai.

According to reports, the family also attended a wedding ceremony at City Palace in Jaipur on November 28.

Meanwhile, 17 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday. At present, the number of active cases in the state is 221.

In an another related incident, the wife and brother-in-law of an NRI man, who had been found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 here in Gujarat, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, officials said on Monday. Both of them were shifted to an isolation ward, said a release issued by the Jamnagar Municipal corporation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.