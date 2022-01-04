How the pandemic affected asset quality of banks

The GNPA ratio for personal loans was higher at 2.5% in September, against 2.1% in March. The fallout was an outcome of deterioration witnessed in housing and auto sectors. On the other hand, industrial sector GNPA saw a decline to 9.9% in September 2021 as against 11.3% in March 2021. However, sectors such as food processing, chemical, and infra-structure (inclusive of electricity) were exceptions, witnessing an increase from March levels. GNPA for agricultural sector also grew marginally, and was 10.2% as against 9.8% in March 2021, while services were at 6.7% in September as against 7.5% in March.

