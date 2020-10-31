How the pandemic has changed city commutes, in six charts

Delhi’s trajectory has been secular. By comparison, the trajectory of Bengaluru and other southern cities, such as Chennai and Hyderabad, has been fluctuating. With low caseloads in the early days, they unlocked sooner. However, as cases spiked, restrictions followed and footfall declined. Their experience typifies what can happen in case a city sees a second wave. Delhi and Mumbai train services are seeing a graded reopening and a circumspect citizenry. The Delhi Metro reopened on 7 September. A month on, however, its average ridership was 15-20% of early-March levels, according to numbers released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. When it comes to footfall at transit stations, Mumbai fares the worst among the main metros, down 57% over its pre-pandemic levels. Mumbai’s local trains reopened in June, but only categories of people deemed to be “essential" were allowed. Women were allowed from 21 October. A full reopening for the general public is awaited.